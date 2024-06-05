National

World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos

Every year, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day to encourage awareness about the protection of the environment. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, this year's theme is 'Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience'. Citizens across India were seen doing their part for the day, with cleanliness and plantation drives. PM Modi also planted a sapling at Delhi's Buddha Jayanti Park.