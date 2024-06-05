World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos

A vehicle of the Jammu Municipal Corporation at a garbage dump yard seen on World Environment Day, in Jammu.
A team of the Indian Coast Guard collect garbage during a cleanliness drive to mark World Environment Day, at the beach, in Kochi.
Ragpickers and cattle at a landfill site at Boragaon area on World Environment Day, in Guwahati.
Tibetan and local non-governmental organizations hold a street protest to highlight environmental issues as they mark the World Environment Day in Dharamshala.
Villagers protest against sand gravel mining from Boko river on the occasion of the 'World Environment Day' at Lepgaon, in Kamrup district of Assam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena plants a Peepal sapling on World Environment Day at the Buddha Jayanti Park, in New Delhi.
Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, judicial member of National Green Tribunal, plants a sapling inside the NGT campus on the occasion of World Environment Day, in New Delhi.