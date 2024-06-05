National

World Environment Day: Plantation, Protest & Cleanliness Drives | In Photos

Every year, June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day to encourage awareness about the protection of the environment. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, this year's theme is 'Land restoration, desertification and drought resilience'. Citizens across India were seen doing their part for the day, with cleanliness and plantation drives. PM Modi also planted a sapling at Delhi's Buddha Jayanti Park.

Garbage dump yard in Jammu | Photo: PTI

A vehicle of the Jammu Municipal Corporation at a garbage dump yard seen on World Environment Day, in Jammu.

Cleanliness drive in Kochi
Cleanliness drive in Kochi | Photo: PTI

A team of the Indian Coast Guard collect garbage during a cleanliness drive to mark World Environment Day, at the beach, in Kochi.

Landfill site in Guwahati
Landfill site in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Ragpickers and cattle at a landfill site at Boragaon area on World Environment Day, in Guwahati.

Protest in Dharamshala
Protest in Dharamshala | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Tibetan and local non-governmental organizations hold a street protest to highlight environmental issues as they mark the World Environment Day in Dharamshala.

Villagers protest in Kamrup, Assam
Villagers protest in Kamrup, Assam | Photo: PTI

Villagers protest against sand gravel mining from Boko river on the occasion of the 'World Environment Day' at Lepgaon, in Kamrup district of Assam.

PM Modi celebrates Wold Environment Day
PM Modi celebrates Wold Environment Day | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena plants a Peepal sapling on World Environment Day at the Buddha Jayanti Park, in New Delhi.

World Environment Day celebration
World Environment Day celebration | Photo: PTI

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, judicial member of National Green Tribunal, plants a sapling inside the NGT campus on the occasion of World Environment Day, in New Delhi.

