Woman, Her Paramour Among Three Held For Contract Killing Of Husband, Boy Detained

Police have arrested a woman, her paramour and a contract killer for allegedly murdering her 48-year-old husband at Ambarnath in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

They also detained a boy, who partnered with the contract killer, in connection with the murder that took place on February 25, senior inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Ambarnath police station said.

The victim, Ramesh Jha, was on his way to his workplace around 9.30 pm last Sunday when the accused waylaid him near an eatery on Ambarnath-Badlapur Road where he was stabbed multiple times and died on the spot, he said.

Based on the intelligence inputs, the police finally zeroed in on the accused, he said.

During the probe, it came to light that the wife of the accused lived in Delhi for 10 years, where she was in a relationship with the accused. Even after coming to Ambarnath following her marriage with the victim, she did not snap ties with the accused, the police said.

When her husband came to know about her affair, he opposed it. The woman then hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him and hired contract killers for the job, they said.

After committing the crime, the two contract killers fled to Delhi. Based on this tip-off, a team of Ambarnath police went to the national capital, from where they nabbed the duo, while the woman and the boy were nabbed from Ambarnath.

The arrested trio was produced before a local magistrate, who remanded them in police custody till March 5, the police official said.