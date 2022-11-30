Woman Gangraped By Bike Taxi Driver And His Associate In Bengaluru; Reveals Cracks In Women Safety In Tech City

In a gruesome incident that further poses the question on the women safety in the tech city Bengaluru, a 22-year-old woman from Kerala had been allegedly gangraped by a bike taxi driver and his associate.

As per the police, the incident happened last Friday, on November 25 when the survivor woman booked a bike taxi to go to one of her friend’s places around midnight. The woman, according to the police complaint, booked a ‘Rapido’- a bike taxi service in the midnight. She was drunk and after reaching the destination, couldn’t get down of the bike of her own.

At this juncture, the driver took the advantage and took her to his house where already a woman was present. Another associate of the man joined soon and allegedly took turns to rape her. Next day morning, the women wake up with extreme pain and she somehow walked down to St. Johne’s hospital where the authorities informed the police.

Based on the complaint the police have already arrested the driver, his associate and the woman who reportedly belongs to West Bengal.

Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said that they have already conducted forensic examination of the site and even are looking into the backgrounds of the driver and his associate as one of them has been found to be history sheeter, reports India Today.

Reddy also said that the police will call up the Rapido owner to ensure enhanced safety measures.

Consecutive rape cases in Bengaluru

In the recent times the tech city has come to the news for all the wrong reasons. In October, an incident came up when a 17 years old minor girl had been allegedly gangraped in the city by her former lover along with some of his friends.

The police arrested a 24 years’ old man Devraj who revealed that he made one-hour long video of their sexual intimacy and blackmailed the minor girl against any break-up. As the relationship got over, he turned to brutality.

In March, this year police arrested four New Delhi based swimmers for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman in Bengaluru. One of the swimmers Rajat met the survivor who was a nurse belonging to West Bengal through a dating app.

They went to have dinner together and after that Rajat asked her to come to his place where he along with his friends took turns to rape her. The police arrested all of them and charged them under section 376D of IPC.