Woman, 3 Children Killed In Gas Cylinder Blast In Bihar's Kishanganj

The woman's two other children were also injured in the incident that happened in the Powakhali area around 7 pm on Tuesday, police said.

A 30-year-old woman and her three children, who were injured in a fire that broke out after a gas cylinder explosion at their home in Bihar's Kishanganj district, died on Wednesday morning, police said.

The woman's two other children were also injured in the incident that happened in the Powakhali area around 7 pm on Tuesday, they said.

The deceased were identified as Shahiba and her children Aneesh (5), Annesha (4) and Aarushi (8). The injured were Shabnam (16) and Ehashan (18).

"Immediately after receiving information about the incident, police along with fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control. All the injured were immediately taken to the Purnea Medical College and Hospital. The woman and her three children succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Wednesday morning," District Magistrate Tushar Singla told PTI.

"I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and senior officers have reached the spot to find out the exact cause of the explosion. The district administration will also write to the company to which the LPG cylinder belonged to examine the matter from a safety point of view," he said.

Singla said there was a sudden rise in incidents of LPG cylinder explosions in the district recently.

The district administration will provide all assistance to the family of the victims as per law, he added.

