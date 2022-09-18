Will Continue With Welfare Schemes: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot On 'Revri' Debate

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said his government will continue with welfare schemes in the state even though the case of political parties promising pre-election freebies is pending before the Supreme Court.

Terming social security a top priority of his government, Gehlot questioned that when the prime minister launches such schemes, they are not counted as 'Revri' or freebies.

"When we launch welfare schemes, these schemes are called Revri by the PM. We will not care even though the case is pending before the Supreme Court," he said and mentioned his government's Chiranjeevi scheme, free electricity up to 50 units and free mobile phones to women in Rajasthan.

The Supreme Court had on August 26 directed listing before a three-judge bench pleas against the practice of political parties promising pre-election freebies, saying it appeared the issues raised before it require an "extensive" hearing.

The court order had comes against the backdrop of the freebies versus welfare scheme debate that has sparked a political slugfest between the BJP and the opposition-ruled states. Gehlot said as per the Constitution, the governments have to work for the welfare of the people and abolish inequality.

"There are schemes for social security in the entire world and we also have started these schemes," he said.

Gehlot, who was on a one-day visit of Jodhpur, was addressing people on the occasion of the state-level launch of 512 'Indira Rasoi' outlets. The count of these subsidised food outlets has reached 870 across, he said, adding it will be 1,000 very soon.

On the occasion, Gehlot also spoke to a few operators of 'Indira Rasoi'. Later, he attended the inauguration of the renovation work at the Barkatullah Stadium at a cost of Rs 25 crore. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and the Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA), leading to handing over of the stadium to the RCA for sports events.

RCA chairman Viabhav Gehlot expressed his gratitude to the government for cooperation in accomplishment of the works at the stadium in alignment with the BCCI rules and standards. The chief minister said the stadium was now equipped with all facilities and exhorted the sportspesons to benefit from them.

(With PTI Inputs)