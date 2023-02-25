Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Will Continue To Fight Against Hatred, Bigotry: Rahul

Home National

Will Continue To Fight Against Hatred, Bigotry: Rahul

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur Friday afternoon to attend the party's plenary that began here in the morning.

Rahul Gandhi
The Congress' aim is to give representation to the minority communities, Rahul Gandhi said Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 7:52 am

The Congress' aim is to give representation to Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minority communities, women and youth, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as he joined the party's plenary session here.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur Friday afternoon to attend the party's plenary that began here in the morning.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said the 85th session of the party is a "glimpse of our shared heritage". 

Related stories

Cong Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Arrive In Raipur To Attend Party's Three-Day Plenary Session

If Opposition Forms Govt In 2024, Rahul Gandhi Should Be PM: Ex-Union Minister Shakeel Ahmad

Rahul Gandhi Continues To Attack PM Over Adani Issue; Claims His LS Speech Not Covered By Media

"Our values ??and our culture of giving respect to all is our real strength. Our aim is to give representation to Dalits, tribals, OBCs, minority communities, women and youth," the former Congress chief said. "We will continue to fight against the environment of hatred and bigotry prevailing in the country," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will continue to raise the voice of the poor, farmers, labourers and the underprivileged.  "We will take this message of Congress to the people," he added.

Tags

National Fight Hatred Bigotry Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Congress
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days

Gujarat: Two More Minor Tremors Hit Amreli, Third In Two Days