Tamil Nadu Bans Sale Of Cotton Candy: Know Why

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a ban on the sale of cotton candy following the discovery of cancer-inducing chemicals in the popular sweet treat. State Health Minister M Subramanian issued the directive after receiving test reports confirming the presence of harmful substances.
The minister said that samples of cotton candy were sent for testing by the food safety department, which found the presence of 'cancer-causing' Rhodamine-B in it.
"As per the Food Safety Standards Act, 2006, preparation, packaging, importing, selling and serving food items with Rhodamine-B in wedding ceremonies and other public events is a punishable offence," the minister said in a statement.
Rhodamine B is a textile dye that is harmful to the human body. When consumed through food, it can cause oxidative stress on tissues and cells, which, in the case of prolonged exposure, could end up in cancer or liver failure.
About Cotton Candy: Cotton candy is a delicacy made of spun sugar with a cotton-like texture. Typically, it has trace quantities of food colouring or flavouring. It is produced by heating and liquefying sugar, then centrifugally spinning it through tiny holes, which causes it to cool quickly and solidify again into thin strands.
This announcement comes shortly after a similar directive was issued in Puducherry by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Soundararajan urged officials to inspect shops selling cotton candy and seize products containing Rhodamine-B. She also cautioned against the consumption of food items with colour additives, particularly among children.