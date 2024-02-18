Tamil Nadu Bans Sale Of Cotton Candy: Know Why

The Tamil Nadu government has imposed a ban on the sale of cotton candy following the discovery of cancer-inducing chemicals in the popular sweet treat. State Health Minister M Subramanian issued the directive after receiving test reports confirming the presence of harmful substances.

The minister said that samples of cotton candy were sent for testing by the food safety department, which found the presence of 'cancer-causing' Rhodamine-B in it.

