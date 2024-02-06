Gobi Manchurian Banned In Goa Town: Know Why

Gobi Manchurian, a fusion dish made up of cauliflower florets covered in a spicy red sauce, has long been a favourite among foodies.

However, Goa's Mapusa banned the delicacy from stalls and feasts due to worries about artificial colouring and hygiene.

Mapusa's municipal council passed a resolution last week banning street food vendors from selling the dish, Municipal Council chairperson Priya Mishal told PTI.

"Vendors operate in unhygienic conditions and use synthetic colours to prepare 'Gobi Manchurian'," Mishal said.