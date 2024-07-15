Why Is Jharkhand Facing Frequent Droughts? 

Owing to the frequent droughts, Harikant Mahli decided not to cultivate paddy even if there was good rainfall this year. The quinquagenarian, who resides in Lohardaga’s Juriya Barka Toli, has about one acre of land. Last year, he took a huge loss in paddy cultivation. He tells Outlook, “If it rained on time, we would get a yield of five quintals, which was enough to sustain us through the year. But last time, we could only manage a single quintal of paddy. So, I have decided not to do farming any more.” Harikant and his wife now support their family of six by doing wage labour.