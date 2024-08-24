National

What Is Unified Pension Scheme That Will Benefit 23 Lakh Government Employees | Explained

Cabinet Secretary-designate TV Somanathan said that the new scheme is applicable from April 1, 2025.

The Unified Pension Scheme is built on five pillars |
The Unified Pension Scheme is built on five pillars | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The Centre on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which would benefit as many as 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS).

NPS is applicable for government employees who joined the service after April 1, 2004. The system is based on the context of contribution rather than the defined benefit applicable for employees before the NPS.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that Unified Pension Scheme's introduction came in response to the widespread demand of changes in the New Pension Scheme by government employees.

Following the demands, Vaishnaw noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanath. After 100s of meetings with different concerned organisations and nearly all the states, the committee recommended the UPS and the Union Cabinet approved it.

What Is Unified Pension Scheme?

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is aimed at providing assured pension for government employees. Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the scheme is built on give pillars.

The first pillar is that of the assured pension, which guarantees a post-retirement income for all retired government employees. Other pillars include the assured family and minimum pension, which provide a wider financial security under the scheme.

UPS Features

  • Assured Pension: The 50 per cent assured pension amount will be the average of basic pay of 12 months before superannuation. The eligibility service length for receiving this amount is 25 years. However, the pension would be proportionate for anyone with less than 25 years but more than 10 years of service.

  • Assured Family Pension: This allows the immediate withdrawal of 60 per cent of the employee's pension before her/his demise. This guarantees financial security for the government employee's dependents.

  • Assured Minimum Pension: The government employees will be eligible to receive Rs 10,000 per month on superannuation after minimum ten years of service.

  • Inflation Indexation: The value will be adjusted on all thee kinds, assured pension, assured family pension and assured minimum pension. In case of service employees, dearness relief will be based on All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW).

  • Lump Sum Payment: In addition to gratuity, a lump sum payment will be made at superannuation. Notably 1/10th of the monthly emoluments (pay + Dearness Allowance [DA]) as on the date of superannuation for every completed six months of service. This payment will not reduce the quantum of assured pension.

There will be an option for employees now to opt between the NPS and the UPS, which offers assured pension applicable from the beginning of the next financial year.

Cabinet Secretary-designate TV Somanathan said that the new scheme is applicable from April 1, 2025, adding that the benefits of the Unified Pension Scheme are applicable for those retired and retiring till March 31, 2025, with arrears.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  2. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
  5. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media
Football News
  1. Brighton 2-1 Man United: We Must Be More Clinical In Both Boxes, Says Disappointed Erik Ten Hag
  2. Brighton 2-1 Man United: Fabian Hurzeler Hails 'Special' Joao Pedro After Late Winner
  3. Atletico Madrid Vs Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone Keen To Use Home Advantage
  4. QPR 1-1 Plymouth, EFL Championship: Rooney's Nine-man Side Earn A Point Away
  5. Bournemouth v Newcastle, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  4. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  2. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
  3. Centre Approves Unified Pension Scheme Providing Family & Assured Minimum Pension
  4. Delhi Man Kills Wife, Teen Daughter With Iron Pan After Likely Spat Over 'POCSO Case' | What Happened
  5. J&K: Militant Killed In Exchange Of Fire In Sopore, Forces Recover War-Like Stores; Search Ops On
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  3. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  4. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  5. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
World News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  3. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  4. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  5. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State