What Are The 4 Key MoUs Signed During PM Modi’s Singapore Visit? Details Inside

India and Singapore signed several MoUs on digital technologies, semiconductors, health cooperation, and skill development, enhancing bilateral relations. During his visit, PM Modi and Singapore PM Wong also explored semiconductor collaboration at AEM Holdings Ltd.

Singapore, PM Modi
Modi also invited Singaporean firms to the SEMICON INDIA exhibition and engaged with Indian and Singaporean interns Photo: X
info_icon

India and Singapore took a significant step on Wednesday towards deepening their bilateral relations by signing several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in key sectors.

The agreements cover digital technologies, semiconductors, health cooperation, and skill development.

Prime Minister Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Singapore on Wednesday, was ceremonially welcomed at the Parliament House. He met Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed a range of bilateral issues. During his visit, Modi also signed the visitors' book at the Parliament House and engaged with ministers and delegates from Singapore.

In his opening remarks, Modi praised Singapore as a partner and inspiration for developing countries. Prime Minister Modi also shared his remark during his meeting with Singapore PM and said, “We also want to create many Singapores in India and I am happy that we are working together in this direction. The ministerial roundtable that has been formed between us is a path-breaking mechanism."

The leaders agreed to elevate their relationship and reviewed various areas of cooperation, including advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalization, healthcare, skills development, and sustainability.

Details Of The Agreements

Digital Technologies And Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership

The first MoU was signed between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information. This agreement aims to enhance cooperation in digital technologies, including digital public infrastructure (DPI), cyber-security, and 5G. It will also focus on emerging technologies like super-computing, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it includes initiatives for upskilling and reskilling workers in the digital field.

India and Singapore also signed an MoU concerning the semiconductor ecosystem. This agreement, between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, will foster collaboration in developing a semiconductor cluster. It aims to cultivate talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing and encourage Singaporean investments in India. Singapore plays a crucial role in the global semiconductor supply chain, producing 10% of the world's chips and 20% of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Health and Medicine Cooperation

Another MoU was signed by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Singapore's Ministry of Health. This agreement focuses on joint research and innovation in health and medicine. It aims to enhance cooperation in human resource development within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and support India's efforts to promote its healthcare professionals in Singapore.

Educational and Skills Development

The final MoU, signed by India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Singapore's Ministry of Education, is aimed at advancing technical and vocational education and training. This agreement will build on existing collaboration in skill development and education.

Visit To Semiconductor Facility

After the signing of the MoUs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd., a prominent company in Singapore's electronics sector. This visit is part of the broader effort to strengthen India-Singapore relations, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, as the two nations enhance their strategic partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs reported that the leaders were briefed on AEM’s role in the global semiconductor value chain, including its operations and future plans in India. The Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association also provided insights into the development of Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem and discussed opportunities for collaboration with India.

"Semiconductors and technology are important facets of India-Singapore cooperation. This is also a sector where India is increasing its presence. Today, PM Wong and I visited AEM Holdings Ltd. We look forward to working together in this sector and giving our youth more opportunities," said PM Modi on X.

PM Modi extended an invitation to Singaporean semiconductor companies to participate in the SEMICON INDIA exhibition, scheduled to take place in Greater Noida from September 11-13, 2024. This visit follows the recent second Ministerial Roundtable meeting, where both countries agreed to make advanced manufacturing, particularly in semiconductors, a key area of bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the two prime ministers also met Indian interns from Odisha’s World Skill Centre, who are training in Singapore, as well as Singaporean interns who had previously visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme. They also interacted with Indian engineers working at AEM, highlighting the deepening ties between the two countries.

Following the visit, PM Modi attended a lunch hosted by Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The two leaders exchanged warm greetings and engaged in discussions as they enjoyed their meal together.

