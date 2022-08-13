Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
West Bengal Reports 472 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

Bengal had reported 598 new infections and four deaths. It now has 6,132 active cases, while a total of 20,73,998 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 10:13 am

West Bengal logged 472 fresh ovid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 21,01,547, the health department said in a bulletin.

Three more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 21,417, it said. Bengal had reported 598 new infections and four deaths.

It now has 6,132 active cases, while a total of 20,73,998 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.  

The state tested 9,842 samples for Covid-19 since Thursday at a positivity rate of 4.80 per cent.

During the day, 76,720 people were vaccinated, it added.  

(With PTI Inputs)

