West Bengal Reports 472 New Covid-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

West Bengal logged 472 fresh ovid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 21,01,547, the health department said in a bulletin.

Three more fatalities took the death toll in the state to 21,417, it said. Bengal had reported 598 new infections and four deaths.

It now has 6,132 active cases, while a total of 20,73,998 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

The state tested 9,842 samples for Covid-19 since Thursday at a positivity rate of 4.80 per cent.

During the day, 76,720 people were vaccinated, it added.

