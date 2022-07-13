Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
West Bengal Logs 2,659 New Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The state recorded 2,659 fresh cases, 744 more than the previous day’s count, taking the tally to 20,56,285.

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 9:24 am

West Bengal's Covid-19 toll rose to 21,251 on Tuesday after five more patients died in the state, the health department said in a bulletin. The state also recorded 2,659 fresh cases, 744 more than the previous day’s count, taking the tally to 20,56,285, it said.

The positivity rate, however, improved to 18.46 per cent from Monday’s 21.29 per cent. Kolkata registered 743 new cases, the highest among the districts, while neighbouring North 24 Parganas reported 579, the bulletin said. 

The number of active cases rose by 1,671 to 25,880. Since Monday afternoon, 14,406 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state. 

(With PTI Inputs)

