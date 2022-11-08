Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Home National

West Bengal CID Seizes Heroin In Nadia, Arrests One



Heroin
Heroin PTI

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 1:29 pm

The West Bengal CID has arrested a drug dealer in Nadia district and seized over 1kg heroin from his possession, a senior officer said. 

Acting on a tip-off, the narcotic cell of the state CID arrested notorious drug dealer Monirul Sheikh late Monday night in front of a market place at Karimpur and seized around 1.4 kg of heroin concealed in a nylon bag from his possession, he said.

"The market value of the seized heroin is Rs 70 lakh. We have also seized the motorcycle and a mobile phone from his possession. A case has been started against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He will be produced in court today," the officer said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

