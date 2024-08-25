Weather Wrap: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several States | Details

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at a few places in the national capital including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh. Besides, similar weather conditions have been predicted by IMD during the next 24 hours in several parts of NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, among others.