Weather Wrap: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several States | Details

IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued ‘red alert’ for several states in the country including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD predicts heavy rains across several states.
Photo: PTI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at several places in the country. The MeT has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours in western and central parts of the country.

Besides, the IMD has issued “orange alert” for several states in the country for next 24 hours including Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Photo: PTI
Also, IMD has issued “yellow alert” for several states in the country including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Kerala and Karnataka.

IMD’s prediction for Delhi:

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at a few places in the national capital including Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh. Besides, similar weather conditions have been predicted by IMD during the next 24 hours in several parts of NCR, including Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, among others.

Heavy Downpour In Mumbai (representational image)
IMD’s prediction for Odisha:

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of Odisha over the next three days as the low pressure area over Jharkhand moved westward

Additionally, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal, a new low-pressure area is anticipated to develop in the same region within the next 48 hours, according to the IMD.

Roads waterlogged in Telangana after heavy rains
The IMD's forecast predicts that heavy to very heavy rainfall will impact many areas of Odisha until August 26.

Hundreds shifted to safer location amid heavy rains in Gujarat: Several hundred people were shifted to safety in Valsad and Navsari districts as heavy rains lashed south Gujarat on Saturday and Sunday reportedly.

Incessant rains in the past 48 hours have inundated low-lying areas, disrupting normal life and traffic movement, reports said.

Reports stated Vapi taluka in Valsad district received 326 millimetres rainfall in a 24-hour period till 6 am on Sunday, the highest in the state, while Khergam in Navsari got 248 mm since 6 am.

Districts like Surat, Tapi and Narmada have also been severely affected due to heavy rains, reports mentioned.

Over 600 persons living in low-lying areas in Valsad were relocated to safety due to heavy rains, they said.

Rains bring relief to Mumbai for sweltering heat: Rains have given much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in the metropolis, with the weather department forecasting more showers over the next few days.

Soaring temperatures and humidity in the absence of rains had inconvenienced citizens over the past few days.

Mumbai and its neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts and many other parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next four to five days, IMD said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for some districts of Konkan and western Maharashtra on August 25 and 26 as well.

