Weather Wrap: Heavy Rains Trigger Waterlogging In Bengaluru, NDRF At Work; GRAP-II Enforced In Delhi

JDS Slams Karnataka Govt: Janata Dal Secular (JDS) on Tuesday slammed the Karnataka government for their so-called "visionary" governance. The party took to X and wrote, "Welcome to Brand Bengaluru! Where a physically challenged woman falling into a pothole during heavy rains is just another day in paradise. While @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar keep patting themselves on the back for their 'visionary' governance, the city's crumbling infrastructure is doing all the talking. BBMP's mastery in turning roads into death traps is unmatched. Bravo on setting new standards of neglect and irresponsibility." BJP State President BY Vijayendra also attacked the Bengaluru Development Minister and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for the condition of the city.