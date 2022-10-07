Weather: UP, Uttarakhand To Receive Intense Spells Of Rain; Delhi Witnesses Light Rainfall

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday confirmed that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand were expected to receive intense spells of rainfall for the next three days, with peak intensity on Friday.

According to the predictions, orange alert will remain imposed on both the states for the next two days.

Advisory for Uttarakhand's eastern region has been upgraded to a red warning for Friday. From Sunday onwards, it is expected that the alerts in both states will be downgraded to a yellow watch.

Uttarkashi Avalanche

So far, as many as 19 people died after an avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda II peak at a height of 17,000 feet on Tuesday when the team was returning after summiting.

#UPDATE Uttarkashi avalanche | A total of 19 bodies have been recovered from the crevice. Efforts will be made to bring the bodies to Matli helipad by Advanced Light Helicopter today. Total 30 rescue teams deployed: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/o2bknqymnt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 7, 2022

This comes after a team of climbers from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi went missing after being trapped in an avalanche on their way back from a peak. Twenty-two mountaineers are still believed to be missing.

Light rainfall in Delhi

Delhi-NCR on Friday woke up to light rainfall accompanied by cloudy skies and chilly winds on Friday morning.

According to he India Meteorological Department (IMD), more bouts of rainfall are expected to lash the national capital during the day.