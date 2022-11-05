Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Wear Masks To Protect Yourselves From Pollution As CM Busy In Poll Campaign: Mandaviya To Delhi'ites

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged Delhi'ites to wear masks to protect themselves from pollution as the Delhi chief minister was busy in the poll campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 7:28 am

Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi government on Friday announced that primary schools will remain shut from Saturday and 50 percent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit. Delhi's air quality remained "severe" for a second day on the trot.  

"The people of Delhi are urged to wear masks and protect themselves from air pollution because Kejriwal-ji is busy talking about free 'Rewari' in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and putting up advertisements by spending crores of rupees of Delhi taxpayers' money," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Inputs from PTI)

