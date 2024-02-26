'We Will If You Don't': SC's Ultimatum To Govt On Permanent Commission For Women Coast Guard Officers

The Supreme Court issued a strong warning to the Centre regarding the matter of granting permanent commission to women Coast Guard officers, stating that it is necessary to include women in this decision and added, ""if you do not do it, we will do it".

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reportedly told the Centre's counsel, Attorney General R Venkataramani, "All these functionality etc argument does not hold water in 2024. Women cannot be left out. If you do not do it, we will do it. So take a look at that".

Venkataramani stated that he will request the Coast Guard to submit a sworn statement.