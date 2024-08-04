'For All The Trolls…': Shashi Tharoor's 'Memorable Day' In Wayanad Visit Post Sparks Outrage

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor joined relief efforts in Wayanad on Saturday, following the devastating landslides in the region. He organised two truckloads of essential supplies and assisted in unloading them. Tharoor described the experience as a "memorable" day in Wayanad.
On social media platform X, Tharoor shared: “In Kalpetta, Wayanad, helped to unload two truckloads of relief supplies organised by the MP Office in Thiruvananthapuram. While there is no shortage of food in the relief camps, the homeless are sleeping on floors. We have brought soft and spongy bedrolls for them along with other supplies.”
Tharoor also shared a video of his day assisting with the relief work, captioning it, "Memories of a memorable day in Wayanad."
However, his post drew criticism from social media users, who questioned his use of the word "memorable" to describe a tragedy. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya was among those who criticised Tharoor, saying, "Deaths and disaster are memorable for Shashi Tharoor."
Responding to the criticism, Tharoor, known for his English vocabulary, explained the meaning of ‘memorable.’
“For all the trolls: definition of ‘memorable’: Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. That's all I meant,” he posted.
Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that 215 bodies have been recovered so far as rescue operations are in the final phase in landslides-hit Wayanad.
The Chief Minister said that 206 people are still missing and 83 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. He said that a total of 10,042 people were shifted to shelter camps.