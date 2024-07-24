Waterlogging In Delhi After Rains

Waterlogging at Zakhira underpass after heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi.
Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, at ITO in New Delhi.
People on a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi.
Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, in Noida.
People amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi.
Vehicles pass through a waterlogged road after heavy monsoon rains, in Noida.
People amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi.
A man with a child rides his scooty amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi.