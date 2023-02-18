Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Water Supply Augmentation: Kejriwal Asks Officials To Resolve Land-Related Issues

Water Supply Augmentation: Kejriwal Asks Officials To Resolve Land-Related Issues

The Delhi government plans to install 1,000 RO systems with tubewells in unauthorised colonies in east and northeast Delhi to avoid inconvenience to people who depend on water tankers in such areas, a statement said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal directed officials to expedite the work related to the installation of reverse osmosis plants Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 7:55 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to expedite the work related to the installation of 1,000 reverse osmosis plants in unauthorised colonies and around 260 tubewells in Palla, Bhalswa and other locations to boost water supply.

At a review meeting with senior officials, the chief minister said several water supply augmentation projects are stuck due to design and land-related issues. The government has also decided against charging a fee for new water connections in unauthorised colonies, a statement said.

The Delhi government plans to install 1,000 RO systems with tubewells in unauthorised colonies in east and northeast Delhi to avoid inconvenience to people who depend on water tankers in such areas, it said. The RO plants will be installed on land belonging to DUSIB, DDA and other government agencies after obtaining a no-objection certificate with the help of RWA or elected representatives.

Thirty RO plants of 50,000 litres a day capacity are being set up as part of a pilot project. Two RO plants have been installed and land is being sought for the rest, officials told the CM. Kejriwal said the project is stuck due to unavailability of land and design and that he would speak to the local MLAs and councillors to ensure that the land for the project is made available at the earliest.

Officials also told the CM that 259 tube wells are to be installed at Palla, Bhalswa and other locations, which will increase the water supply by 42.5 millions gallons a day (MGD). A total of 109 tube wells are to be installed in the Palla area, on the land belonging to the Forest Department, Gram Sabha, Irrigation Department and DDA. A total of 150 tubewells will be installed at Bhalswa and other locations and land has been sought from DUSIB and DDA.

Kejriwal directed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to hold a meeting with the officials of Gram Sabha, DJB and DUSIB to resolve issues related to land availability. He also asked the chief secretary to talk to the DDA to make land available at the earliest. 

