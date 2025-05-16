National

Watch | Borchibari: A Village Left To Dry

"Did you gargle and just spit the water out? Preserve that bit of water too, if it’s not being consumed."

"Did you gargle and just spit the water out? Preserve that bit of water too, if it’s not being consumed."

That is what people from Borchivari village believe in. It is among six stranded villages on the border of Gujarat Maharashtra, which yearns for caressing. Google maps could not do any better, while locating, this cluster of ninety-nine houses which falls under Peth Taluka of Nashik. While the world closes on the Bisleri bottles, women from this village walk for two kilometers every day to fetch water from a well which doesn’t belong to them, it is from neighboring village of Kumbhala.

"Even our village has three wells, but all of them dry up when January hits. After the video went viral, the panchayat hurriedly dumped two tankers of water at night in one of the wells.” Bharti Gavit said while pulling a bucket from the well. She was referring to an ANI video which went viral where women were seen climbing down the well. “The water got contaminated because of dead fishes, what more help could we have expected. Our whole day goes in thinking of water only” She continued.

After a woman tragically fell into a well last year, the administration responded with promises,an ₹8 crore plan under the Maharashtra Drinking Water Scheme to bring relief to the village. But hope dried up as quickly as the newly dug well. There was no water, only silence. The project, like many before it, never moved forward. The Jal Jeevan Mission too stood on the brink of failure, nearly collapsing under the weight of the same drought. With wells turning into empty pits, the administration turned its gaze to a distant dam, deciding to lay a pipeline across kilometres of land. Though the villagers are still waiting, for another hope, “maybe it will take another election to even make a fake promise. ” Sadu Motiram Manbhav said as rolled back on his khat to sleep. He has loosened hope and six decades were enough more than enough for him to put trust “but life teaches you not to trust.” He yawns while Ramu sits beside him.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Rain Delays Toss In Bready; Inspection At 8:30pm IST
  2. WTC Final: South Africa Break ICC Trophy Jinx With Five-Wicket Win Over Australia
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Women's ODI Live Cricket Score: RSA-W Openers Start Steadily In Barbados
  4. IND Vs ENG Test: BCCI Urge ECB To Honour Pataudi Amid Trophy Rename - Report
  5. TSK Vs MINY, MLC 2025: Faf Du Plessis Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch – Watch
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Uses Queen's Defeat As Learning Curve In Facing 'The Best'
  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  5. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Agonising Wait For The Families Of Crash Victims
  4. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
  5. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  3. Iran Retaliates To Israel Airstrike By Launching Missiles At Tel Aviv
  4. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina X Review: Netizens Hail Ana de Armas' Performance And Outstanding Action Scenes
  2. Kabir Khan Supports Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Workday Demand: Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar Work On 8-Hour Shift Too
  3. Scorched Capital: Life Under Delhi's Relentless Heat Wave
  4. Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE Updates: 60 Dead Including 20 Children In Tehran; Limited Damages To Nuclear Facilities, Says Iranian Official
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: "Deeply Shocked”, "Still Coming To Term": Medical Community Mourns Loss Of Their Own
  6. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  7. NEET UG 2025 Results Declared Today, How To Check?
  8. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash