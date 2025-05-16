Watch | Borchibari: A Village Left To Dry

After a woman tragically fell into a well last year, the administration responded with promises,an ₹8 crore plan under the Maharashtra Drinking Water Scheme to bring relief to the village. But hope dried up as quickly as the newly dug well. There was no water, only silence. The project, like many before it, never moved forward. The Jal Jeevan Mission too stood on the brink of failure, nearly collapsing under the weight of the same drought. With wells turning into empty pits, the administration turned its gaze to a distant dam, deciding to lay a pipeline across kilometres of land. Though the villagers are still waiting, for another hope, “maybe it will take another election to even make a fake promise. ” Sadu Motiram Manbhav said as rolled back on his khat to sleep. He has loosened hope and six decades were enough more than enough for him to put trust “but life teaches you not to trust.” He yawns while Ramu sits beside him.