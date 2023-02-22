Warm Morning In Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures settled above normal in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 10.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal while Ludhiana's low was 11.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, according to a report of the meteorological department here.

Patiala's minimum was 10.7 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while Pathankot's minimum was 11.5 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Gurdaspur registered their respective minimum temperatures of 10.9 and 10.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 12 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. In Haryana, Ambala's minimum was 13.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, while Hisar's minimum was 14.7 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

Karnal's minimum settled at 10 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal. Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 15.4, 14.1 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.