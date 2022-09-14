Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Viral: Man Carried To Hospital In JCB After Ambulance Got Late In Madhya Pradesh

The victim had a bike accident in Barhi and called 108 but the ambulance wasn't available as the related agency providing ambulance services had changed.

Representative image of JCB
Representative image of JCB PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 8:55 am

An accident victim in Madhya Pradesh was carried to the hospital in a JCB after the ambulance failed to reach the spot on time. 

The victim, who met with a bike accident in Barhi, Katni district dialled 108. However, the relevant service provider had changed. 

Another ambulance was coming from a nearby town, but even that got delayed, according to chief medical and health officer Pradeep Mudhiya.

"The victim had a bike accident in Barhi and called 108 but the ambulance wasn't available as the related agency providing ambulance services had changed. The ambulance was coming from a nearby town and got late. A proposal has been sent for a new ambulance."

 

In an interview with the New Indian Express, Pushpendra Vishwakarma, the local Janpad Panchayat member and owner of the JCB machine said, "He (accident victim) had a fractured leg in the accident at Khitauli Road. But with no ambulance being available and three to four auto rickshaw drivers refusing to help, the injured had to be taken to the hospital by my JCB machine."

Tags

National JCB Madhya Pradesh Ambulance Bike Accident Accidents Hospitals / Clinics Emergency Katni District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run