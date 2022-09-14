Viral: Man Carried To Hospital In JCB After Ambulance Got Late In Madhya Pradesh

An accident victim in Madhya Pradesh was carried to the hospital in a JCB after the ambulance failed to reach the spot on time.

The victim, who met with a bike accident in Barhi, Katni district dialled 108. However, the relevant service provider had changed.

Another ambulance was coming from a nearby town, but even that got delayed, according to chief medical and health officer Pradeep Mudhiya.

"The victim had a bike accident in Barhi and called 108 but the ambulance wasn't available as the related agency providing ambulance services had changed. The ambulance was coming from a nearby town and got late. A proposal has been sent for a new ambulance."





In an interview with the New Indian Express, Pushpendra Vishwakarma, the local Janpad Panchayat member and owner of the JCB machine said, "He (accident victim) had a fractured leg in the accident at Khitauli Road. But with no ambulance being available and three to four auto rickshaw drivers refusing to help, the injured had to be taken to the hospital by my JCB machine."