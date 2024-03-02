'Himachal Ka Sevak': Vikramaditya Singh Drops Official Designation From Facebook Bio|What's Happening?

Adding fuel to the ongoing political drama in Himachal Pradesh, minister Vikramaditya Singh reportedly dropped his official designation from his Facebook bio on Saturday. The current bio of the former PWD Minister now just reads "servant of Himachal".
Earlier, citing Congress' ignoring attitude towards its own MLAs, Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, threatened to resign and also publicly accused the party of disrespecting his father.
However, in a bid to restore normalcy in the state's politics, Mr Singh is likely to meet the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha elections which led to congress' defeat in the polls. Singh is also expected to meet key BJP leaders in Delhi, including prominent figures like former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and State President Rajiv Bindal.
The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh almost fell after a Rajya Sabha election loss, and has since then been in firefighting mode.