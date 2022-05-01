Vijay Goel Leads Cleanliness Drive Around Delhi Jama Masjid Ahead Of Eid

Former BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Vijay Goel on Sunday led a cleanliness drive around the Jama Masjid ahead of Eid.

Giving the slogan "Swachhata Se Sadbhavna" (harmony through cleanliness), Goel said cleanliness is necessary before festivals, including Eid.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', he said, "Everyone is participating in this cleanliness drive."

Goel, the vice chairman of the Gandhi Smriti Evam Darshan Samiti, represented Chandni Chowk twice in Lok Sabha. He was also a Union minister in the governments led by Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I have helped in the development of a heritage park in the Jama Masjid area. Two days later Eid will be celebrated and I believe cleanliness should be there before the festival," he said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation helped in the cleanliness drive.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari lauded Goel for his initiative.

"It's very good. He has also been active in ensuring that the area is free from encroachments," Bukhari said.

The festival of Eid is to be celebrated after sighting of moon, expectedly on Tuesday.