Vice President Dhankhar Hosts Dinner For RS MPs

In New Delhi on Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hosted a dinner for Rajya Sabha members ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 10:45 pm

Seeking to reach out to leaders across the political spectrum ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hosted a dinner for Rajya Sabha members in New Delhi.

This is the third 'interactive session and dinner' hosted by Dhankhar for Rajya Sabha members since he took over as the vice president on August 11.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader K C Venugopal were amongst those present at the event.

While interacting with the members, Dhankhar is learned to have said that if everyone gets the opportunity to express their views in the House, then the chances of disruptions will be less.

The vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha and this would be Dhankhar's first session as the presiding officer of the Upper House.

The winter session is likely to commence in the first week of December.

Three more such events are likely to be hosted by the vice president before the session commences, officials said.

Dhankhar has been asking members for their suggestions on ways to prevent disruption of House proceedings and improve productivity.

