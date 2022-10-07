VBA Will Fight Maharashtra Local Bodies Elections Alone, Says Party Chief Prakash Ambedkar

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was keen on forging an alliance with the Congress and the Shiv Sena for the upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra, but both parties have not responded to the offer, party chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Ambedkar said the VBA does not want to have a tie-up with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and will fight the elections alone.

"We sent a proposal to the Sena and Congress, but both the parties have not responded, which means they don't want to forge an alliance with the VBA," the party chief said. Ambedkar accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) of having an agenda to replace the country's Constitution.

“Though we have some differences with the Shiv Sena on some issues, the party does not talk about replacing the Constitution," he claimed.

Earlier, Ambedkar addressed the VBA's meet and reviewed the party's preparation for the local bodies polls.

