Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Vande Bharat Express Hits Cow; The Second Such Incident In Two Days

On Friday, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat resulting in minor damage to the train's nose panel, an official said.

Vande Bharat Express Hits Cow; The Second Such Incident In Two Days
Vande Bharat Express Hits Cow; The Second Such Incident In Two Days File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 6:47 pm

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat on Friday, resulting in minor damage to the train's nose panel, an official said.

A day before, the newly-launched semi-high-speed train had hit four buffaloes and its nose cone had to be replaced. 

The railway official said the train did not sustain major damage in the latest incident except for a small dent on the nose cone panel.

The incident on Friday took place at 3.48 pm near Anand, about 432 km from Mumbai.

"The train's front portion has suffered a small dent," confirmed Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, adding that all the passengers were safe.

Tags

National Vande Bharat Express Train Cow Gujarat Mumbai City Gandhinagar Anand Station Mumbai Police Railways
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia

Centre Starts Probe After WHO Claims Indian Cough Syrups Behind 66 Deaths In The Gambia