Uttarakhand is all set to become the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code. The draft of the code was submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in August and scheduled to be implemented near the state's foundation day in November.
However, on Saturday, Uttarakhand marked its foundation day, with no UCC in sight.
As per a report by the Times Of India, CM Dhami hinted at a delay in the implementation of the state's uniform civil code.
Speaking at Doon University on Thursday, the chief minister declared that the date for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code will be announced soon.
Earlier on, the Uttarakhand government had declared November 9 as the deadline for the implementation of the code, which is also the state's foundation day.
"Following a review of the rules and regulations report submitted by a committee, we will hold thorough training sessions for govt employees, after which the law will be implemented,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by TOI.
UCC Is True 'Secular Civil Code', Says Modi
As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uniform Civil Code is the true Secular Civil Code.
"After an extensive study, the Uttarakhand govt has introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and I consider it to be a true ‘Secular Civil Code'. The country is discussing UCC, and its necessity is being felt," said Modi as he delivered his remarks for the state's foundation day on Saturday, adding that the Uttarakhand government's decisions and policies act as an example for the rest of the country.
2024 marked 24 years since the formation of the hilly state and the start of Uttarakhand's "silver jubille year".
Today marks the beginning of the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand. That is, Uttarakhand is entering its 25th year. As we look ahead, we must embark on the journey of the next 25 years, committed to building a bright and prosperous future for Uttarakhand," said the PM.
Uttarakhand And UCC | What We Know
The Uniform Civil Code for the state of Uttarakhand as a total of 392 sections. These sections are divided into four parts and seven chapters.
Across these 392 sections, the state government has covered a series of issues such as providing equal rights to women in matters of marriage, divorce, alimony and inheritance of property.
The state uniform civil code also bans polygamy and sets the marriageable age for men and women at 21 years and 18 years, respectively. The registration of a marriage would also be made mandatory under the law.
Under the state UCC, failure to register a live-in relationship would result in affine of Rs 10,000 or imprisonment of three months, or both. This law, when implemented, will be applicable to all citizens of the state, except the Schedule Tribe population.