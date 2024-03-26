National

Uttarakhand: 2 Bodies Recovered From Ganga, 1 Feared Drowned

Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said the incidents occurred on Monday in the Muni ki Reti area of Rishikesh.

Advertisement

P
PTI
U’khand: 2 Bodies Recovered From Ganga, 1 Feared Drowned
info_icon

The bodies of two men were recovered from Ganga River while another is feared drowned after Holi festivities here, police said on Tuesday. 

Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said the incidents occurred on Monday in the Muni ki Reti area of Rishikesh. 

The bodies of Punjab resident Nikhil (28), who was swept away in the Ganga, and 37-year-old Surendra Negi from Tehri, who drowned near Tapovan area, have been recovered, the SSP said.

Efforts are on by The State Disaster Response Force personnel to locate Haryana resident Akshay (25), the SSP said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 1,000 Crore To Enhance Rural Roads
  2. Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Spread Holi Cheer With Neighbours
  3. Tamil Nadu: Cash Seized From Punjab Family In Nilgiris As Part Of MCC Rules, Returned After Verification
  4. Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Is Attempting To Prevent Publication Of Her Memoir
  5. Mamata Banerjee: 50 Years In Politics And Still Going Strong
  6. Sports World LIVE: India Face Afghanistan In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers In Guwahati
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full List Of Congress Candidates For All States/UTs
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leader Detained By Delhi Police As Party Heads To 'Gherao' PM Residence