Uttar Pradesh

Asia's Largest Jewar Airport Nears Completion, May Start In Next 2-3 Months

Jewar International Airport, with construction progress over 75%, is nearing completion and likely to begin operations ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Desk
23 March 2024
Representative image
With construction progress exceeding 75%, the much-anticipated International Airport at Jewar is on track to begin operations, possibly coinciding with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Significant milestones have been achieved, with both runways and crucial Air Traffic Control (ATC) infrastructure completed, hinting at the airport's imminent operational status within the next two to three months.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh provided insights into the airport's progress, emphasizing the installation of pivotal ATC infrastructure. "By July, the airport will boast two state-of-the-art radars, substantially enhancing operational capabilities. Initially, this advancement will facilitate up to 50 flights per day," Singh stated.

Noida International Airport Limited, the overseeing authority, announced the implementation of directives for long-distance flights starting April 25.

A recent review meeting held in Lucknow, attended by key stakeholders including high-ranking officials and executives overseeing construction, reaffirmed the airport's status as Asia's largest and the world's fourth-largest upon completion.

Singh shed light on the project's financial aspect, revealing a budget allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the first phase, with approximately Rs. 7,371 crore already expended. "Terminal building construction nears completion. By July, radar installation will pave the way for radar-assisted flights. The next construction phase is imminent," Singh elaborated.

