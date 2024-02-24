At least 22 people were killed, while several were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj after fter a tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunged into a pond, the police said on Saturday.
The reports said the devotees were heading towards the River Ganga to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima'. Following the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations, the reports added. many injured were admitted to the local hospitals.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences with the families of the deceased in the accident. He has directed authorities to expedite relief efforts and extended all possible help to the injured in the accident.
"The death of several people, including women and children, when a tractor-trolley fell into a pond in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish speedy recovery to those injured," President Murmu stated in a post on X.
Prime Minister Modi conveyed his sympathy in a post on X, saying, "Heartbreaking! The accident that took place when a tractor trolley fell into a pond in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh is saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims."
In another post on X, Modi announced, "An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Kasganj. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."
Political leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, expressed sorrow over the incident. Yadav urged expedited relief work, emphasising the need for appropriate compensation. Mayawati, in a post on X, stated, "The news of the death of about 22 devotees and injuries to many others when a tractor-trolley overturned in a pond in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh is very sad."