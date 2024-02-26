'Uri, Balakot Send Their Own Message...': Jaishankar On India's 'Befitting Responses' To Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India responds in a "much more befitting" manner to instances of cross-border terrorism under the current political dispensation terrorism along the country's border with its western neighbour, Pakistan.

"On the western front, the long-standing challenge of cross-border terrorism now elicits more befitting responses. Believe me, Uri and Balakot send their own message," he was quoted by ANI as saying.