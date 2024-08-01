National

Uran Murder: Woman Had Refused To Go To Bengaluru With Accused, Asked Him To Delete Her Pictures | Probe

"Sheikh fatally stabbed the woman with a knife he had brought from Bengaluru and fled (on July 25)," a police officer said.

L: Victim Yashashree Shinde | R: Accused Dawood Sheikh |
L: Victim Yashashree Shinde | R: Accused Dawood Sheikh
The 20-year-old Yashashree Shinde was stabbed to death by the accused -- Dawood Sheikh -- after she refused to accompany him to Bengaluru and instead urged him to delete all her photos he had in his possession.

The 23-year-old accused was arrested from Karnataka's Gulbarga on Tuesday, two days after Shinde's body was found in the bushes near Uran railway station in Navi Mumbai.

A Raigad court has remanded Sheikh to seven-day police custody. Additional charges under the SC/ST Atrocities Act have also been imposed against the accused by the cops.

Shinde's body was found in the wee hours of Saturday, July 27, after her parents had filed a missing persons report on July 25.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?

Police said that Sheikh had travelled to Uran from Karnataka on July 23 and met with the victim, Yashashree Shinde, at the Juinagar railway station in Navi Mumbai the next day.

On July 25, the two had an altercation over the photos Sheikh had posted of Shinde on Facebook.

The accused deleted all of Shinde's pictures he had posted online. However, she was not pleased with it and wanted him to delete all of her pictures he had in his possession.

L: Victim Yashashree Shinde | R: Accused Dawood Sheikh
Uran Murder: Man, Who Stabbed 20-Year-Old To Death, Arrested From Karnataka

BY Outlook Web Desk

The disagreement between the two escalated and Sheikh insisted she come to Bengaluru with him, but she refused.

Enraged by the refusal, "Sheikh fatally stabbed the woman with a knife he had brought from Bengaluru and fled (on July 25)," a police officer involved in the probe said.

WHAT ACCUSED DID AFTER CRIME

The accused fled the scene after killed Yashashree Shinde in Navi Mumbai. He called his friend in Bengaluru and asked him to transfer some money to his account.

Sheikh then went to Panvel and withdrew money at a ATM kiosk there and fled to Karnataka. He had turned off his phone to avoid being tracked and ventured off to an area the mountains.

According to a NDTV report, he had planned on scaling one mountains one after the other to evade arrest.

Reportedly, on July 20, a Panvel court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Sheikh for failing to appear in court regarding a 2019 POCSO case.

PAST CASE

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against accused based on a complaint from Shinde's father for harassing his daughter.

Police said that Sheikh, who was released on bail, was met with a road accident and remained bedridden for some time.

The accused worked as a driver in Karnataka and remained in contact with Shinde, officials added.

The police officer said there was no religious angle to the crime and emphasised that the accused and the victim were acquainted for some time.

"The investigation will also include recreating the crime scene," he added.

