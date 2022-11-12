Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Upcoming Decade Is Going To Be A 'Techade': Sitharaman

Delivering the keynote address at YourStory's 13th Edition ' Techsparks' here, she also stressed on frugality and scalability of innovation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 5:18 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the coming decade will be a 'Techade', and technology is going to drive us.

Delivering the keynote address at YourStory's 13th Edition ' Techsparks' here, she also stressed on frugality and scalability of innovation.

".... technology driven innovators are the ones we need, who are going to look at local solutions which are affordable and have scaling up probabilities," Sitharaman said.

She said that unless solutions are cost-effective and scalable, that typical thing about India innovation is not going to be there, and without these features, things cannot be achieved as aspired.

Noting that the coming decade is going to be a "techade", and technology is what is going to drive us, the Minister said, "in technology is not just going to be looking at  some fundamental things you are going to change, but to do some things using several of those, which are yet not available for many of the parts of the world."

Digital skeletal networks which are available in India are not available elsewhere, Sitharaman said. In India, digital fundamental infrastructure is created with the government, for it to be used for public good.

This kind of government coming out and creating a digital public good, with a futuristic approach is not available in many of the countries, she said, adding "when we talk about techade, we are not talking off the cuff."

Recalling that there was a time when people spoke of global standards, Sitharaman said India today sets standards and the global benchmarks have been seen being achieved in India during and immediately after the pandemic.

Related stories

India Looks To Strengthen Ties With Us With Greater Vigour: Nirmala Sitharaman

Efforts To Bring Down NPAs Bearing Fruits; Profits Of Public Sector Banks Soar To Rs 25,685 Cr In Q2: Nirmala Sitharaman

Financial Strength Critical For 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat': Nirmala Sitharaman

"Scaling up doesn't frighten us, we know how to prudently use cost, and give solutions to our problems. We don't wait for patents to come from outside. Vaccines (that we developed) is a classic case for this." 

Observing that startups are setting forth the agenda for India, not just for innovation but for knowledge-based India which can service the entire world, Sitharaman said, startups are now setting the base, the language, the terminology, and also the future course.

“So I literally would want to say, I envy you..." she told the gathering of startups/entrepreneurs, as she also called for more women in the startup ecosystem.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Finance Minister Techade Robotic Technology Technology Startup / Start-Up Nirmala Sitharaman Bengaluru Karnataka
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree