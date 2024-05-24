UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video

Days after the Pune's Porsche accident, a 70-year-old man was run over by a reversing SUV twice in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The bone-chilling incident took place in the Sipri Bazaar area.
The video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a white Toyota Fortuner reversing in a narrow street which was a little crowded with other parked cars. Seconds later, Rajendra Gupta, gets hit by the SUV and falls under it.
Unaware of the man under the wheels, the SUV driver reversed the vehicle, dragging the 70-year-old for a few metres while the elderly man screamed in pain.
Then again, the driver run him over while moving the SUV forward as the man continued to scream. People heard the man and rushed towards the SUV.
Seeing the crowd, the driver of the Fortuner also got down while people were pulling the elderly man out from under the car. The 2.5 tons-heavy SUV caused grievous injuries to the man.
Notably, police was called and the driver of the SUV offered help. He transported Gupta to a hospital in his car.
Based on a complaint from Gupta's son, a case of reckless driving, endangering the life of a person and causing severe injuries has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), NDTV reported.