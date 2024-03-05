UP Govt Allocates Rs 23 Crore For Compensation To Farmers For Damaged Crops

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday released an amount of Rs 23 crore for compensating the affected farmers in nine districts of the state that were impacted by hailstorms and rains in the last three days in terms of damaged crops.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the relief department to immediately transfer the compensation amount to the accounts of the affected farmers on the basis of the survey report, an official statement issued here said.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) P. Guru Prasad informed that on the instructions of the chief minister, all the district magistrates of the state were sent to the agricultural farms to conduct an on-site assessment of the damages caused to the crops by the inclement weather.