Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

State Polls: Mayawati Promises Jobs For People Who Migrated From UP

UP Election: BSP (Bahujan Samajwadi Party) chief Mayawati also announced that those people who migrated from Uttar Pradesh, will be called back and provided jobs, if her party emerges victorious in the Assembly polls.

State Polls: Mayawati Promises Jobs For People Who Migrated From UP
BSP chief Mayawati during her poll campaigning in Uttar Pradesh lashed out at opponents including BJ PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 7:05 pm

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday said if her party forms government in Uttar Pradesh those who have migrated from the state will be called back and given jobs.

She lashed out at the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress, holding them responsible for the lack of jobs and migration from the state.

At an election rally in the Payagpur area, Mayawati alleged the Samajwadi Party, BJP and the Congress "never respected our great men nor did any good to the people of our society".

Related stories

UP Election 2022 | ‘Free Country From All Fears’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Voters

UP Election 2022 Ground Report: Mulayam Yadav or Akhilesh Yadav? Dynamics of Samajwadi Party Dynasty

UP Election 2022: People Want Parties To Focus On Climate Change, Air Pollution, Reveals Survey

The Congress has been playing with the interests of Dalits and Adivasis and due to wrong policies it is out of power both at the Centre and in states, she said.

Mayawati said the Congress while in power at the Center and in most states were "casteist, and against Dalits, tribals and other backward classes."

"The Congress did not give Bharat Ratna to Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) and refrained from declaring national mourning following Kanshi Ram's death. Congress did not even implement the Mandal Commission recommendations," she added.

Sharpening her attack against the Samajwadi Party, she alleged the Akhilesh Yadav government, between 2012-2017, was "dominated by rioters and goons".

"Samajwadi Party works for a particular area and particular community. Due to riots during the Samajwadi Party rule, the situation used to be always tense.

"They rechristened educational institutions and districts named after our great men," she added.

Mayawati also termed the BJP "casteist" and alleged that it runs on the directions of the RSS.

"It closed the schemes run for Dalits, Adivasis, backwards and Muslims. Reservation benefits are not being provided under the BJP rule. The Muslims are scared and the Brahmins have suffered a lot," she claimed.

Mayawati said that her party ruled Uttar Pradesh four times and gave jobs to people.

"Now migration is happening due to lack of jobs. When our government comes, we will arrange for people's livelihood by calling everyone back again," she promised.

Goons and mafia will be in jail and cases registered against farmers during the agri-law agitation will be probed and withdrawn if the BSP emerges victorious in this Assembly polls, Mayawati claimed.

Polling in Bahraich will be held on February 27 in the fifth of the seven-phase elections.

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati Congress BJP Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Chief Dalits Adivasi Muslims RSS Farmers Farm Laws Jobs-Employment/Unemployment Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

MP: Ulama Board Asks Qazis To Solemnise Interfaith Marriages After Consent Of Couple's Parents

MP: Ulama Board Asks Qazis To Solemnise Interfaith Marriages After Consent Of Couple's Parents

Ukraine Situation, Crude Prices Posing Challenge To Financial Stability: Sitharaman

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP, Says This Is An Election To Save Democracy

Akhilesh Yadav Swears By God To Protect Terrorists, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda

Rakesh Tikait, Other Farmer Leaders To Visit Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi Ahead Of Polls

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title