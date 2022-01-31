Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Election 2022: Union Minister S P Singh Baghel To Contest Against SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav From Karhal

UP Election 2022: Union Minister S P Singh Baghel has filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri’s Karhal Assembly constituency, where he will be contesting against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

UP Election 2022: Union Minister S P Singh Baghel To Contest Against SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav From Karhal
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 6:29 pm

Union minister S P Singh Baghel on Monday filed his nomination papers from Mainpuri's Karhal Assembly constituency to take on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Baghel (61) is the Lok Sabha MP from Agra and the Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Union government.

Baghel filed his nomination minutes after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav submitted his papers.

The minister is a four-time MP and was earlier a Cabinet minister in the UP government, handling Departments of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Minor Irrigation.

Karhal will go to the polls on February 20, the third of the seven-phase Assembly polls in the state.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Chief
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Drinking Wine Injurious To Health But Maha Govt's Decision In Interest Of Farmers: State Health Minister

Drinking Wine Injurious To Health But Maha Govt's Decision In Interest Of Farmers: State Health Minister

Nobody Losing Anything Due To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates, Centre Tells SC

SC Judge Recuses From Hearing Tejpal's Plea In Sexual Assault Case

HP Govt Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions; Offices To Function 6 Days A Week, Night Curfew To Continue

Udupi Girl's College Not To Allow Hijab In Classrooms

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics