Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: Dalit Man Thrashed, Tonsured For 'Stealing' Toilet Seat In Bahraich, Local BJP Leader Among Three Arrested

The police in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh reported on Sunday that three men allegedly tied a 30-year-old Dalit to an electric pole, thrashed him, tonsured him, and blackened his face.

UP: Dalit Man Thrashed, Tonsured For 'Stealing' Toilet Seat In Bahraich, Local BJP Leader Among Three Arrested
UP: Dalit Man Thrashed, Tonsured For 'Stealing' Toilet Seat In Bahraich, Local BJP Leader Among Three Arrested PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 7:43 am

A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly tied to an electric pole, thrashed, tonsured, and his face blackened by three men on the suspicion of stealing a toilet seat in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

All the accused, including a local BJP leader, have been arrested, they said. 

The incident, which took place on Wednesday in Pure Hind Singh village under the Hardia police station area, came to the fore after its purported video surfaced on social media. 

In the video, the Dalit man identified as Rajesh Kumar, a daily wager, is seen being thrashed and paraded by the accused. 

Police lodged an FIR against three persons in the case and initiated investigations.

Additional Superintendent of police Ashok Kumar said an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and SC/ST Act against local BJP leader Radheshyam Mishra, Saroj alias Renu Vajpai and Rakesh Tiwari was lodged on Thursday. 

"All the accused have been arrested,” Kumar said.

Related stories

Dalit Man's Head Shaved, Face Blackened In UP Over Theft Allegations

Congress Making Dalits 'Scapegoats': Mayawati After Kharge Elected Party Chief

Meet Mallikarjun Kharge, The Dalit Leader Who Became Congress President In Historic Win

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Dalits BJP Thrashed BJP Bahraich Electric Pole Police & Security Forces Social Media Caste

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Virat Kohli Presents Perfect Diwali Gift For India At MCG - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Virat Kohli Presents Perfect Diwali Gift For India At MCG - Highlights

Shiva: Not A God Of The Subaltern Communities

Shiva: Not A God Of The Subaltern Communities