UP Court Sentences Gangster Mukhtar Ansari To Life Imprisonment In 3-Decade-Old Case

Uttar Pradesh court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in fake gun license case.
Former MP Ansari was accused in the case with managing arms license on forged documents. The court of Special Judge MP/MLA in UP’s Varanasi convicted jailed don Ansari in the case.
The case against Ansari was registered three decades back under IPC sections 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), along with provisions of the Arms Act at Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district in December 1990.
The case details reveal Ansari obtained a double-barrel gun license in 1986 by forging the signatures of the then-Ghazipur DM and SP. The facts came to light in 1990, leading to an FIR against him in Ghazipur. The investigation was later handed over to CBI.
Ansari joined the court proceedings via video conference from Banda Jail, where he is currently lodged, reported PTI.
The report stated around 60 cases are pending against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, New Delhi and other states. He has so far been convicted in at least seven cases.
The charges against him include cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and violation of the Arms Act. This marks Ansari’s eighth conviction since Sept 2022.