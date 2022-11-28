Monday, Nov 28, 2022
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Tributes To Guru Tegh Bahadur, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule

"You are a strong symbol of the struggle against injustice and tyranny. Your life, dedicated to the protection of religion, culture, and humanity, is a great inspiration for society," the CM said.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 1:13 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on his martyrdom day. "Tributes to the great saint and 'Hind Di Chadar' Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj on his martyrdom day!" he said in a tweet.

"You are a strong symbol of the struggle against injustice and tyranny. Your life, dedicated to the protection of religion, culture, and humanity, is a great inspiration for society," the CM said. Adityanath also paid tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his death anniversary.

"Humble tributes to great social reformer and thinker Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule on his death anniversary. His unforgettable contribution in giving women the right to education and eradication of many evils, including untouchability, will always be an inspiration for the society," the CM said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

