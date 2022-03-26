Uttar Pradesh's newly sworn-in Cabinet decided to extend the free ration scheme initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic for three more months in its first major decision on Saturday.

There are a total of 15 crore beneficiaries of the scheme in the state, said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The scheme was supposed to expire in March.

The free ration was an important narrative in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

After swearing in on Friday, the first cabinet meeting of Adityanath's second consecutive government took place in Lucknow on Saturday morning.

