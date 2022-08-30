Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
UP: Amethi Lekhpal, Who Failed To Recognise Smriti Irani Over Phone, Faces Probe

A probe has been ordered against a UP official, who failed to recognize Union Minister Smriti Irani over the phone.

Union Minister Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani PTI

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 1:05 pm

A probe has been ordered against a lekhpal, who failed to recognise Amethi MP and Union minister Smriti Irani over phone, for not discharging his duties, officials said on Monday.

A resident of Poore Pahalwan village under Musafirkhana tehsil had on August 27 given a complaint letter to Irani saying that after the death of his father, who was a teacher, his mother Savitri Devi is entitled for pension, whose verification has not been done by lekhpal Deepak.

The complainant, Karunesh (27), further said due to which his mother is not able to get the pension.

On this, Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, phoned the lekhpal, but he could not recognise her.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Amethi Ankur Lathar on Monday told PTI that as per the letter of Karunesh, it is a case of laxity on the part of Musafirkhana lekhpal Deepak, and he has not discharged his duties.

Lathar said that sub-divisional magistrate Musafirkhana has been asked to probe the matter, following which action will be taken.

On Saturday, when the Union minister had called up the lekhpal on the complaint of Karunesh, the lekhpal could not recognise her. After this, the CDO took the phone from the minister, and told the lekhpal to meet him at the office.

The lekhpal is posted at Gautampur gram sabha under Musafirkhana tehsil.

