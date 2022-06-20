Unknown Person In UP Defaces Mosque Wall With Graffiti Against Prophet

Aligarh (UP), Jun 20, A case has been filed against an unidentified person for defacing the wall of a mosque here with objectionable and provocative comments against Prophet Mohammad, police said on Monday.



The incident happened in a mosque in Keshopur Gadrana under Mahua Khera police station area, they said.



The caretaker of the mosque, Habibur Rehman, on Sunday found inflammatory graffiti on the mosque wall and immediately reported the matter to the police, they said.



A case has been registered and several persons are being questioned in this regard, police said.