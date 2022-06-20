Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Unknown Person In UP Defaces Mosque Wall With Graffiti Against Prophet

Questionable comments plastered on the wall of a mosque against Prophet.

Unknown Person In UP Defaces Mosque Wall With Graffiti Against Prophet
Prophet Remark protest PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 5:24 pm

Aligarh (UP), Jun 20, A case has been filed against an unidentified person for defacing the wall of a mosque here with objectionable and provocative comments against Prophet Mohammad, police said on Monday.


 The incident happened in a mosque in Keshopur Gadrana under Mahua Khera police station area, they said.


 The caretaker of the mosque, Habibur Rehman, on Sunday found inflammatory graffiti on the mosque wall and immediately reported the matter to the police, they said.


 A case has been registered and several persons are being questioned in this regard, police said.

Related stories

High Court Directs Mangaluru Court Not To Pronounce Judgement On Maintainability Of Mosque Suit

Mosque Committee Chairman Booked For Allegedly Threatening Lawyer In UP: Police

Tags

National Graffiti Prophet Defaces Keshopur Gadrana Caretaker Habibur Rehman Provocative Objectionable
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming

NED Vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Preview, Streaming