UIDAI Says No Aadhaar Numbers Cancelled After Mamata’s ‘Deactivation’ Allegation

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday said that no Aadhaar number has been cancelled. UIDAI has issued a statement after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation that Aadhaar cards of people from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the state have been deactivated.

The confirmation comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, termed the alleged move as a gross violation of natural justice.