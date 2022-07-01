Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uddhav Thackeray Wonders Why Did BJP Refuse To Give CM Post To Shiv Sena In 2019

Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray also asked the BJP not to betray Mumbai like it “betrayed” him.

undefined
Uddhav Thackeray Wonders Why Did BJP Refuse To Give CM Post To Shiv Sena In 2019 PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 3:39 pm

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned BJP’s decision to install a "so-called Shiv Sainik" as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the CM’s post. Addressing a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray also asked the BJP not to betray Mumbai like it “betrayed” him.

He said he was saddened by new Maharashtra government's move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony from Kanjurmarg in Mumbai. “Let the metro car shed project be at Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey. Kanjurmarg is not a private plot. I am with the environmentalists and had declared Aarey as reserved forest. Wildlife exists in that forest," he said. Thackeray described the rebellion in his party as a mockery of democracy and waste of people's vote. 

Related stories

'You Did Great Sir': Prakash Raj Expresses Support For Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray: The Ex-Reluctant CM Who Exhibited Traits Of His Father To Deal With BJP

Rebel MLAs To Hold Meeting To Decide Way Ahead After Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Uddhav Thakeray BJP Shiv Sena Maharashtra Chief Minister Shiv Sena Bhavan Mumbai City Maharashtra Government Aarey Colony Kanjurmarg
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera