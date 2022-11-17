Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Uddhav, Other Sena Leaders Pay Tributes To Bal Thackeray On His Death Anniversary

Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Bal Thackeray
Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs paid tribute to Bal Thackeray Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 4:41 pm

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes here at the memorial of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his son and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray, other senior leaders of the Sena faction headed by him and party workers.

They paid homage at the memorial located at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai. Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 39 other MLAs of the Sena camp led by him had paid tributes to Bal Thackeray at his memorial on Wednesday night. Bal Thackeray died on November 17, 2012.    

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had collapsed in June this year after a rebellion led by Shinde, who later became the CM with the BJP's support. Shinde heads the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, while Uddhav Thackeray leads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

(With PTI inputs)

